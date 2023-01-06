Northfield Raiders beat Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Northfield Raiders won their home game against the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers on Thursday, ending 10-2.

The Raiders scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 7-2 going in to the third period.

The Raiders increased the lead to 8-2 early in the third period when Megan Snyder beat the goalie, assisted by Ashlyn Paukert and Keira Hauskins.

Emerson Garlie increased the lead to 9-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Ayla Puppe .

Emma Peroutka increased the lead to 2-10 less than a minute later, assisted by Ayla Puppe and Emerson Garlie.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Raiders will host the Spartans at 2 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena and the Panthers will play against the Tigers at 3:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.