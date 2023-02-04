Northfield Raiders beat Hutchinson Tigers – Puppe scores 2

The Northfield Raiders bested the hosting Hutchinson Tigers 5-3 on Friday.

The Tigers tied the score 1-1 early in the first period when Kohle Fitterer found the back of the net, assisted by Audrey Hanson and Jolynn Hauan.

The Raiders took the lead in the first period when Ayla Puppe beat the goalie.

The Raiders scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Jolynn Hauan narrowed the gap to 5-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Morgan Wagner and Kohle Fitterer.

The Tigers narrowed the gap again late into the third when Erin White scored, assisted by Brooke Hauan.