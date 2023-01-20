Northern Tier Stars win over Moose Lake Area Rebels when Ariel Carlsten scored

The Northern Tier Stars won 1-0 on the road to the Moose Lake Area Rebels. The only goal of the game came from Ariel Carlsten, who got the winner in the second period. The third period was goalless.

Northern Tier's Ariel Carlsten scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Stars took the lead when Ariel Carlsten scored the first goal assisted by Mackenzie Fiedler and Jaden Kozak.

Coming up:

The Rebels travel to Hibbing/Chisholm on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Chisholm City Sports Arena. The Stars will face Hutchinson on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.