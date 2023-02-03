High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Northern Tier Stars win 6-1 at home against Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Northern Tier Stars won at home on Thursday, handing the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers a defeat 6-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 11:54 PM
Next games:

The Stars play Breck away on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Duluth at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.