Northern Tier Stars score twice in the third to beat Hutchinson Tigers

The Northern Tier Stars defeated the Hutchinson Tigers 5-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Northern Tier pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Tigers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Ava Koenen scoring in the first period, assisted by Addison Longie.

The Stars tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Molly Larson scored, assisted by Makenna Sanders and Alayna Szafranski.

Norah Wendling scored early in the second period, assisted by Morga Briggman .

Halfway through, Marissa Miller scored a goal, making the score 2-2.

The Stars took the lead within the first minute when Makenna Sanders found the back of the net.

Marissa Miller increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Jaden Kozak.

Makenna Sanders increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Alayna Szafranski.

Next up:

The Stars are set to face Chisago Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Wildcats, while the Tigers face Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. Both games are scheduled for Tuesday.