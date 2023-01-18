Northern Tier Stars got a shut out against Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Northern Tier Stars picked up a decisive road win against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Natalie Cheney. Taylor Kozak and Jaden Kozak assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Ariel Carlsten scored, assisted by Natalie Cheney and Jaden Kozak.

Next games:

The Stars play against Moose Lake Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Tigers will face North Shore on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Riverside Ice Arena.