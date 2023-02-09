Northern Tier Stars beat Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers – Carlsten scores 2

The Northern Tier Stars won against the visiting Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers 6-1 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Taylor Kozak. Brooklyn Carlsten and Brooklyn Carlsten assisted.

The Stars' Ariel Carlsten increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Jaden Kozak and Jaden Kozak.

The Stars increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Molly Larson found the back of the net, assisted by Alayna Szafranski and Alayna Szafranski.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Brooklyn Carlsten netted one, assisted by Taylor Kozak and Taylor Kozak.

Ava Prosser narrowed the gap to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Jadyn Ulm and Jadyn Ulm.

Jaden Kozak increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Natalie Cheney and Natalie Cheney.

Brooklyn Carlsten increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Brynn Hehir and Brynn Hehir.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Stars hosting the Mustangs at 7 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena, and the Tigers playing the Storm at 2 p.m. CST at Rukavina Arena.