Northern Tier Stars beat Pine City Area Dragons in overtime

The Northern Tier Stars hosted the Pine City Area Dragons in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Northern Tier prevailed. The final score was 5-4.

Northern Tier's Molly Larson scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Taylor Kozak. Mackenzie Fiedler assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Olivia Nielsen scored, assisted by Tori Thurmer and Natalie Cheney.

The Dragons scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Kennedy Cusick tied the game 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Ariel Carlsten and Marissa Miller.

Jaden Kozak took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Molly Larson.

Ava Rydberg tied it up 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Rhiannon Ashworth and Malia Mikyska . The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Molly Larson scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Natalie Cheney.

Next games:

The Stars play Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena. The Dragons will face Waconia at home on Monday at 11:15 a.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 1 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Silver Division.