Northern Lakes Lightning win at home against Morris/Benson Area Storm

The Northern Lakes Lightning won the home game against the Morris/Benson Area Storm 13-2 on Monday.

The Lightning scored six goals in first period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the first break.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Lightning led 11-2 going in to the third period.

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-12 early into the third period when Jasmyn German scored again, assisted by Jenna Stoerzinger.

Natalie Stueven increased the lead to 2-13 six minutes later, assisted by Jerret Tietz.

Next games:

The Lightning host the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades in the next game on the road on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center - Section 6A Quarterfinal. The same day, the Storm will host the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena - Section 6A Quarterfinal.