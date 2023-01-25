Northern Lakes Lightning win 9-1 at home against Detroit Lakes Lakers

The Northern Lakes Lightning won at home on Tuesday, handing the Detroit Lakes Lakers a defeat 9-1.

The first period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Lightning.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Lightning led 7-0 going in to the third period.

The Lightning increased the lead to 8-0, after only 55 seconds into the third period when Emma Mueller found the back of the net, assisted by Jenna Stoerzinger.

Aspen Rohde narrowed the gap to 8-1 five minutes later, assisted by Kaydence Thorsteinson.

Maya Christensen increased the lead to 9-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Regan Olson and Natalie Stueven.

Next up:

The Lightning travel to Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. The Lakers will face Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.