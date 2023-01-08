Northern Lakes Lightning win 6-2 at home against Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades

The Northern Lakes Lightning won at home on Saturday, handing the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades a defeat 6-2.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Reagan Wohlers. Kennedy Schuler and Holly Ovsak assisted.

The Lightning tied it up 1-1 late into the first when Isabella Lee scored, assisted by Ava Merta and Rose Aldridge.

The Lightning scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Lightning increased the lead to 5-1 within the first minute when Rose Aldridge beat the goalie again, assisted by Isabella Lee.

The Blades narrowed the gap to 5-2, after only 58 seconds into the third period when Reagan Wohlers netted one yet again, assisted by Kennedy Schuler and Ivy Ovsak.

Geselle McLaughlin increased the lead to 6-2 six minutes later, assisted by Klana Landt and Corah Meschke .

Next games:

The Blades play against Luverne on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Rukavina Arena. The Lightning will face North Shore on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.