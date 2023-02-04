High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Northern Lakes Lightning victorious against International Falls Broncos

The Northern Lakes Lightning defeated the International Falls Broncos 8-2 on Friday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 11:01 AM
