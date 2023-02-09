Northern Lakes Lightning score and win with four goals in third period

The home-team International Falls Broncos were still very much in the game and winning against the Northern Lakes Lightning before the third period in the matchup. But then, Northern Lakes made an effort and fought back to win by 8-2.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Lightning.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Lightning led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Lightning increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period when Emma Mueller found the back of the net again, assisted by Regan Olson and Regan Olson.

Natalie Stueven increased the lead to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Emily Traut and Emily Traut.

Rose Aldridge increased the lead to 7-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Natalie Stueven and Natalie Stueven.

Rose Aldridge increased the lead to 8-2 four minutes later, assisted by Ava Merta and Ava Merta.

Next up:

The Broncos play Thief River Falls away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Lightning will face Morris/Benson Area at home on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center.