Northern Lakes Lightning in strong shape as they beat Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Northern Lakes Lightning's difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers on the road on Tuesday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 6-1, meaning that Northern Lakes now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The Lightning started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Rose Aldridge scoring in the first minute, assisted by Ava Merta.

The Lightning's Jerret Tietz increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Brooklyn Diederich .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Lightning led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Klana Landt increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Geselle McLaughlin.

Isabella Lee increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Jasmyn German and Maya Christensen.

Next up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Tigers hosting the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena, and the Lightning playing the Hilltoppers at 5 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center.