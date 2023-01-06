North Wright County River Hawks win at home against Rogers Royals

The North Wright County River Hawks won when they visited the Rogers Royals on Thursday. The final score was 5-3.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Adrienne Hansen . Lucy Felling and Josie VanKuyk assisted.

Sydney Bailey scored early into the second period.

River Hawks' Adrienne Hansen tallied a goal as he scored yet again, halfway through, making the score 2-1. Eva Nelson assisted.

Midway through, Josie VanKuyk scored a goal, assisted by Ava Schednt, making the score 3-1.

The Royals narrowed the gap to 3-2 within the first minute of the third period when Ava Johansson found the back of the net, assisted by Kamryn Messer.

Roz Landkammer increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Lucy Felling.

Ava Johansson narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later.

Roz Landkammer increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third.

Coming up:

The River Hawks host the Minnetonka Skippers in the next game on the road on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena. The same day, the Royals will host the Wings at 3 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.