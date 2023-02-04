North Wright County River Hawks score twice in the third to beat Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs

The North Wright County River Hawks defeated the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but North Wright County pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Coming up:

The Mustangs are set to face White Bear Lake Area at 3 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center, while the River Hawks face Edina at 3 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena. Both games are scheduled for Saturday.