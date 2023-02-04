North Wright County River Hawks pull ahead in the third to defeat Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs

The North Wright County River Hawks were victorious on the road against the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but North Wright County pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

Next games:

In the next round on Saturday, the Mustangs will face White Bear Lake Area on the road at 3 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center, while the River Hawks host Edina at 3 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.