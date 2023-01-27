North Wright County River Hawks got a shut out against Wayzata Trojans

The North Wright County River Hawks picked up a decisive road win against the Wayzata Trojans. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the River Hawks took the lead when Dani Weiland scored the first goal assisted by Eva Nelson .

Halfway through, Ava Schednt scored a goal, assisted by Dani Weiland, making the score 2-0.

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Belle Leland who increased the River Hawks' lead, assisted by Eva Nelson, early into the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Trojans are set to face Eden Prairie at 3 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center, while the River Hawks face Centennial/Spring Lake Park at 3 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena. Both games will be played on Saturday.