North Wright County River Hawks dig deep in the third to win against Buffalo Bison
The North Wright County River Hawks and the visiting Buffalo Bison were tied going into the third, but North Wright County pulled away for a 5-2 victory in game action.
The hosting River Hawks opened strong, right after the puck drop with Josie VanKuyk scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ali Schaefer .
The Bison tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Raegan Wurm scored, assisted by Pieper Stodola and Avery Corbin .
Annica Walters scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Josie VanKuyk and Roz Landkammer .
The Bison made it 2-2 with a goal from Anna Kubu .
The River Hawks took the lead early in the third period when Adrienne Hansen beat the goalie, assisted by Josie VanKuyk.
Martha Effertz increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later.
Roz Landkammer increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Josie VanKuyk.
The win over the Bison means that the River Hawks have four home wins in a row.
Coming up:
The River Hawks host Benilde-St. Margaret's on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown. The Bison visit Duluth to play the Northern Stars on Monday at 1:45 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 1 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Silver Division.