North Wright County River Hawks beat Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs

The North Wright County River Hawks won their road game against the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs on Friday, ending 3-1.

Next games:

In the next round on Saturday, the Mustangs will face White Bear Lake Area on the road at 3 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center, while the River Hawks host Edina at 3 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.