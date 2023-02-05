North Wright County River Hawks and Edina Hornets drew 1-1
The teams split the points when the North Wright County River Hawks hosted the Edina Hornets. The final score was 1-1.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Hornets took the lead when Whitney Horton scored the first goal assisted by Hannah Halverson.
Ali Schaefer tied the game 1-1 early in the third period.