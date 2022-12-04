SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

North Wright County goaltender announces commitment to play for brand new Division I program next fall

Jadyn Weiser, a goaltender from St. Micheal-Albertville High School, has announced her commitment to play for Assumption University. Assumption currently has club hockey, but will take the ice as a Division I program for the 2023-24 season.

A hockey goaltender stands in between the pipes while wearing a white jersey with red, white, and black pads. She has the letters 'NWC' on the front of her jersey and has a plain white goalie mask on.
Jadyn Weiser of North Wright County competes in a game for the RiverHawks. Weiser recently announced her commitment to play Division I hockey for Assumption University.
Contributed Photo.
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
December 04, 2022 11:24 AM
Albertville, Minn. — Goaltender Jadyn Weiser will be part of history after she announced her commitment to play for Assumption University, which is set to begin its very first Division I season next fall.

Assumption, a private university located in Worcester, Massachusetts, announced its intent to become a Division I program in the summer of 2022. They will begin Division I play when they join the New England Women's Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) conference for the 2023-24 season. The Greyhounds otherwise compete at the Division II level for all other sports, and women's hockey will be the school's sole Division I program.

Weiser, an 18-year-old goaltender from St. Michael-Albertville High School, started talking to the school this summer after hearing about the program's move up to the Division I level. She started to hear more and more as hockey started back up in the fall, and she could send film to Assumption's coaches.

Then, on Nov. 20, Weiser announced her official commitment to play for the Greyhounds.

"I always wanted to go to college out of state, so I could get that opportunity to just expand myself more," said the goaltender on her decision. "The town that Assumption is in has lots of other colleges around too so it's a young environment there which I really enjoy."

Worcester, a city about 50 minutes west of Boston, is also home to Clark University, the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester State and Worcester Polytechnic Institute, among other higher-level educational communities. Assumption was also a good fit for Weiser because it offered the majors that she is hoping to study in college — biotechnology and bioengineering.

The 5-foot-9 goaltender is excited to be a part of the very first Division I roster for the Greyhounds in 2023-24.

Growing up in the St. Michael-Albertville area, Weiser started skating at a young age. The goaltender's father played hockey when he was younger and put Jadyn in skates as soon as she could walk. She was originally a skater like everyone else on the ice, but tried playing goalie for the first time playing at the U8 level when players rotated through with each team member getting a shot in the crease.

"When it was my turn to try goalie, I just never got out of the net," said the now accomplished senior netminder.

Fast forward many years and Weiser has been a three-year starter for the North Wright County RiverHawks .
Over those three varsity seasons, the 18-year-old has posted 10 shutouts and had a career best .926 save percentage in 2021-22.

Weiser's success can be attributed to her mentally strong attitude in-between the pipes.

"I get a lot of shots. I've always gotten a lot of shots, and I feel like I stick with the game no matter how many goals there are. I tend to be able to come back and not get stuck on a bad play and can readjust and regroup."

The RiverHawks had a strong season last year in the competitive Lake Conference, posting a 14-11-1 record. This year the team is 1-2 to start the season.

"It's a younger team, we had a lot of seniors graduate last year," said Weiser, who thinks that the 2022-23 season can still be a positive one for North Wright County if the younger players can get acclimated to playing varsity hockey early on.

When she's not out on the ice, the goaltender also plays lacrosse for her school in the spring and enjoys weightlifting, baking and reading, in her free time.

You can expect to see Weiser competing the rest of this season for the RiverHawks before heading out East to compete for Division I Assumption in 2023-24.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
