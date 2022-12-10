North St. Paul/Tartan TNT win 6-2 at home against Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters

The North St. Paul/Tartan TNT won at home on Friday, handing the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters a defeat 6-2.

The TNT scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the TNT led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Lilli Wold increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period, assisted by Ellie Volkers .

Emily Knoblauch increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Alaina Hedberg and Ellie Volkers.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the TNT will play the Raiders at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena, and the Riveters will play the Pioneers at 7 p.m. CST at West Saint Paul Arena.