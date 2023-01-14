North St. Paul/Tartan TNT end six-loss run

The game between the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters and the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT finished 4-3 on Friday – no doubt a relief for North St. Paul/Tartan after six straight defeats.

The hosting Riveters took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Bryn Christopherson . Mia Cheesebrough assisted.

The TNT tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Payton Schwantes netted one, assisted by Greta Culshaw-Klein and Ellie Volkers .

The TNT made it 2-1 in the second period when Lilli Wold found the back of the net.

Riveters' Ella Johnson tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Lilly Leitner and Bryn Christopherson assisted.

Riley Novak took the lead in the third period, assisted by Alaina Hedberg .

Alaina Hedberg increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later.

Kate Reubish narrowed the gap to 4-3 only seconds later.

Next up:

The Riveters host Rochester Mayo on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at North Dale Recreation Center. The TNT will face Hastings on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena.