North St. Paul/Tartan TNT defeat Anoka Tornadoes – continuing winning streak

The result was 4-3 when the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT and the Anoka Tornadoes met on Wednesday. But this time, North St. Paul/Tartan secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, North St. Paul/Tartan is now in top form.

North St. Paul/Tartan's Greta Culshaw-Klein scored the game-winning goal.

The Tornadoes took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ella Hennes. Layla Alm assisted.

The Tornadoes increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Reese Christoff scored, assisted by Leah Amsler and Reagan Reinholz.

The TNT narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Lilli Wold beat the goalie, assisted by Ellie Volkers and Greta Culshaw-Klein.

Payton Schwantes tied the game 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Emily Knoblauch .

Leah Amsler took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Tiki Baron-DeGolier.

Maddi McClellan tied it up 3-3 late in the third assisted by Riley Novak and Ellie Volkers.

Greta Culshaw-Klein took the lead only seconds later, assisted by Emily Knoblauch.

Next games:

On Friday, the TNT will play the Bears at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena, and the Tornadoes will play the Bison at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.