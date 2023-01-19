North St. Paul/Tartan TNT continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT get things going. On Wednesday, they played the Anoka Tornadoes and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Anoka walked away with 4-3.

North St. Paul/Tartan's Greta Culshaw-Klein scored the game-winning goal.

The Tornadoes took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ella Hennes. Layla Alm assisted.

The Tornadoes increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Reese Christoff beat the goalie, assisted by Leah Amsler and Reagan Reinholz.

The TNT narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Lilli Wold found the back of the net, assisted by Ellie Volkers and Greta Culshaw-Klein.

Payton Schwantes tied the game 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Emily Knoblauch .

Leah Amsler took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Tiki Baron-DeGolier.

Maddi McClellan tied it up 3-3 late in the third assisted by Riley Novak and Ellie Volkers.

Greta Culshaw-Klein took the lead only seconds later, assisted by Emily Knoblauch.

Next up:

The TNT host the White Bear Lake Area Bears in the next game on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena. The same day, the Tornadoes will host the Bison at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.