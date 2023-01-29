North St. Paul/Tartan TNT beat Western Wisconsin Stars

The North St. Paul/Tartan TNT won their home game against the Western Wisconsin Stars on Saturday, ending 7-1.

The hosting TNT took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Lilli Wold . Maddi McClellan and Riley Novak assisted.

The TNT increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Alaina Hedberg scored, assisted by Ellie Volkers and Haley Knoblauch .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the TNT led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The TNT increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Riley Novak scored again, assisted by Lilli Wold and Graci Schafer .

Alaina Hedberg increased the lead to 7-0 five minutes later, assisted by Riley Novak.

Sophia Johnson narrowed the gap to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Charlotte Rea.