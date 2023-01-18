North St. Paul/Tartan TNT beat in overtime the Hastings Raiders

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT come away with the close win over the Hastings Raiders at home on Tuesday. The final score was 3-2.

North St. Paul/Tartan's Maddi McClellan scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting TNT took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Lilli Wold . Ellie Volkers and Maddi McClellan assisted.

The TNT's Lilli Wold increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Payton Schwantes .

Madyn Hanson scored early in the second period, assisted by Jade Schauer and Addie Seleski .

Madyn Hanson tied it up 2-2 late in the third period, assisted by Emily Thuet . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 7:36 before Maddi McClellan scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Greta Culshaw-Klein .

Next up:

The TNT host Anoka on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena. The Raiders visit South St. Paul to play the Packers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.