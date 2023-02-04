North Shore Storm win on the road against Rock Ridge Wolverines
The North Shore Storm won the road game against the Rock Ridge Wolverines 3-1 on Friday.
The visiting Storm started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Harper Powell scoring in the first period, assisted by Katie Carpenter .
The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kinsey Komarek scored, assisted by Natalie Larson.
Sydney Spelts scored late in the second period, assisted by Ayla Troutwine.
Storm's Hayden Bright tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Reese Costley and Sierra Geatz assisted.