North Shore Storm win against Northern Lakes Lightning in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the North Shore Storm's home game against the Northern Lakes Lightning ran into overtime on Monday. North Shore snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.
North Shore's Hayden Bright scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting Storm took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Hope Ernest .
Rose Aldridge scored early in the second period, assisted by Ava Merta.
Emma Mueller then tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Corah Meschke assisted.
Rose Aldridge increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period.
Berkley Hoff narrowed the gap to 3-2 four minutes later, assisted by Kinsey Komarek and Hope Ernest.
Katie Carpenter tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Sierra Geatz and Hayden Bright. The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 3:32 before Hayden Bright scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Reese Costley .
Next up:
On Thursday the Storm will play at home against the Broncos at 6:30 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena, while the Lightning will face the North Stars road at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena.