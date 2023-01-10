North Shore Storm win 4-3 at home against Northern Lakes Lightning
The North Shore Storm broke a tie game, winning 4-3 at home over the Northern Lakes Lightning on Monday.
Next up:
The Storm host the International Falls Broncos in the next game on the road on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The same day, the Lightning will host the North Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena.