SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

North Shore Storm win 4-3 at home against Northern Lakes Lightning

The North Shore Storm broke a tie game, winning 4-3 at home over the Northern Lakes Lightning on Monday.

img_500218919_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 11:01 AM
Share

The North Shore Storm broke a tie game, winning 4-3 at home over the Northern Lakes Lightning on Monday.

Next up:

The Storm host the International Falls Broncos in the next game on the road on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The same day, the Lightning will host the North Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena.

Related Topics: NORTH SHORE