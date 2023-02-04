High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

North Shore Storm win 3-1 on the road against Rock Ridge Wolverines

The North Shore Storm won on the road on Friday, handing the Rock Ridge Wolverines a defeat 3-1.

img_500242377_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 09:17 PM
