North Shore Storm got a shut out against Detroit Lakes Lakers

The North Shore Storm picked up a decisive home win against the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The hosting Storm opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Brooke Velcheff scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Lily Benvie.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ella Peterson scored, assisted by Libby Althaus.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Libby Althaus late into the first period, assisted by Brooke Velcheff.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Storm led 5-0 going in to the third period.

In the end the 6-0 came from Reese Costley who increased the Storm's lead, assisted by Hope Ernest , late in the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.

The Storm were called for no penalties, while the Lakers received no penalties.

Next up:

The Storm travel to Moose Lake Area on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Rukavina Arena. The Lakers host Waconia to play the Wildcats on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. CST.