SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

North Shore Storm get the better of Northern Lakes Lightning

The North Shore Storm got away with a win on Monday in their home game against the Northern Lakes Lightning. The game finished 4-3.

img_500218919_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 09, 2023 10:54 PM
Share

The North Shore Storm got away with a win on Monday in their home game against the Northern Lakes Lightning. The game finished 4-3.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Storm hosting the Broncos at 6:30 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena, and the Lightning playing the North Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena.

Related Topics: NORTH SHORE