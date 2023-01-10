North Shore Storm get the better of Northern Lakes Lightning
The North Shore Storm got away with a win on Monday in their home game against the Northern Lakes Lightning. The game finished 4-3.
Coming up:
Both teams play on Thursday, with the Storm hosting the Broncos at 6:30 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena, and the Lightning playing the North Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena.