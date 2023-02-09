North Shore Storm end four-loss run

The game between the Rock Ridge Wolverines and the North Shore Storm finished 3-1 on Friday – no doubt a relief for North Shore after four straight defeats.

The visiting Storm started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Kinsey Komarek scoring in the first period, assisted by Katie Carpenter and Berkley Hoff .

The Storm's Raegan Hogenson increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Natalie Larson and Kinsey Komarek.

Sydney Spelts scored late into the second period, assisted by Ayla Troutwine.

The Storm made it 3-1 with a goal from Hayden Bright .

Next games:

The Wolverines will travel to the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena. The Storm will face Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Rukavina Arena.