Nina Thorson behind Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers' win over Superior Spartans

The game between the Superior Spartans and the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers saw Superior's Nina Thorson in deadly form. Nina Thorson scored an incredible four goals in Superior's 6-2 road win.

Ilsa Lindaman scored the other two goals for Duluth Marshall, while Superior's goals came through Makaela Reinke.

The Hilltoppers opened strong, with Ilsa Lindaman scoring early in the first period, assisted by Nina Thorson and Fianne Makela.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Nina Thorson in the first period, assisted by Ilsa Lindaman and Hailey Cummins.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Nina Thorson scored again, assisted by Ilsa Lindaman and Danica Mark.

The Hilltoppers' Ilsa Lindaman increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Nina Thorson.

The Hilltoppers scored one goal in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Makaela Reinke narrowed the gap to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Autumn Cooper.

Nina Thorson increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Sydney Erickson.

Makaela Reinke narrowed the gap to 6-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Autumn Cooper and Gabryel Olson.

Next games:

The Hilltoppers play against Brainerd/Little Falls on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Superior Ice Arena. The Spartans will face North Shore on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.