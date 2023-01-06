Newton strikes twice as Mankato East Cougars beat Hutchinson Tigers

The Mankato East Cougars defeated the hosting Hutchinson Tigers 6-2 on Thursday.

The Cougars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with McKenzie Keller scoring in the first minute.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kailey Newton in the first period, assisted by Kira Prange and Ava Tibodeau.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first period when Brielle Newton scored, assisted by McKenzie Keller.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Cougars led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Ava Tibodeau increased the lead to 5-1 in the third period.

Audrey Hanson narrowed the gap to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Jolynn Hauan.

Emmy Schulz increased the lead to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Ashley Fischer.

The Cougars have now racked up six straight road wins.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Tigers will host the Dragons at 1 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena and the Cougars will play against the Packers at 12 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.