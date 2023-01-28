New Ulm Eagles win over Delano/Rockford Tigers when Tristyn Wolner beat the goalie

The New Ulm Eagles won 1-0 on the road to the Delano/Rockford Tigers. The only goal of the game came from Tristyn Wolner , who got the winner in the second period. The third period was goalless.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Tristyn Wolner scored.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Eagles.

Coming up:

The Eagles play against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. The Tigers will face Hutchinson on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.