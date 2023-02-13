High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

New Ulm Eagles win in overtime thriller to decide series

The New Ulm Eagles have secured victory in the series against the Marshall Tigers in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 1-0 win in a game that went to overtime.

img_500250180_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 13, 2023 05:02 PM
New Ulm's Michelle Smith scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 43:31 before the Eagles made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Michelle Smith.

