New Ulm Eagles pull ahead in the third to defeat St. Cloud Crush

The New Ulm Eagles were victorious on the road against the St. Cloud Crush. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but New Ulm pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-1.

New Ulm's Michelle Smith scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Michelle Smith. Afton Hulke assisted.

Molly Burkstrand scored midway through the second period, assisted by Ava Schmidt.

Michelle Smith took the lead in the middle of the third period.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Crush will host the Magicians at 2 p.m. CST at Bernick's Pepsi Arena, and the Eagles will visit the Storm’n Sabres at 12 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.