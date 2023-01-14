SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
New Ulm Eagles keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the New Ulm Eagles as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Windom Eagles, making it four in a row. They won 7-1 over Windom.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 09:10 PM
Next up:

The Eagles play Fairmont away on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Eagles will face Dodge County at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena.

