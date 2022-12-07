New Prague Trojans win 8-1 at home against Red Wing Wingers

The New Prague Trojans won at home on Tuesday, handing the Red Wing Wingers a defeat 8-1.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Trojans led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Trojans.

Autumn Olson increased the lead to 8-1 in the middle of the third period.

Next games:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Trojans hosting the Cougars at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center, and the Wingers playing the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.