High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

New Prague Trojans win 8-1 at home against Red Wing Wingers

The New Prague Trojans won at home on Tuesday, handing the Red Wing Wingers a defeat 8-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 06, 2022 10:54 PM
Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Trojans led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Trojans.

Autumn Olson increased the lead to 8-1 in the middle of the third period.

Next games:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Trojans hosting the Cougars at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center, and the Wingers playing the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.

