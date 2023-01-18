New Prague Trojans end six-loss run

The game between the Mankato West Scarlets and the New Prague Trojans finished 9-2 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for New Prague after six straight defeats.

The Trojans started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Ella Hansen scoring in the first minute.

The Trojans increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ella Hansen scored the first goal yet again, assisted by Madison Picka.

The Trojans increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Autumn Olson scored, assisted by Ella Hansen.

The Trojans' Ella Hansen increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the first period.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Trojans led 8-2 going in to the third period.

Sophie Baker increased the lead to 9-2 late into the third period, assisted by Taylor Peterson .

The Scarlets were called for no penalties, while the Trojans received no penalties.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Thursday, with the Scarlets hosting Minnesota River at 7 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena, and the Trojans hosting Waconia at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center.