New Prague Trojans beat Waseca Bluejays

The New Prague Trojans won their road game against the Waseca Bluejays on Tuesday, ending 8-1.

The Trojans took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Sophie Baker . Taylor Peterson and Makayla Prochaska assisted.

The Trojans' Ella Hansen increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Sophie Baker.

The Trojans increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Sophie Baker scored again, assisted by Aftyn Anderson .

The Trojans scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Maizee Storey narrowed the gap to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Cece Huttemier.

Kaelyn Borwege increased the lead to 6-1 less than a minute later.

Callie Kroska increased the lead to 7-1 one minute later, assisted by Kaelyn Borwege.

Ella Hansen increased the lead to 8-1 one minute later, assisted by Madison Picka.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Bluejays hosting Minnesota River at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena, and the Trojans visiting Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center.