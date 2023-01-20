New Prague Trojans beat in overtime the Waconia Wildcats

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the New Prague Trojans come away with the close win over the Waconia Wildcats at home on Thursday. The final score was 4-3.

New Prague's Nola Yochim scored the game-winning goal.

The Trojans opened strong, right after the puck drop with Makayla Prochaska scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Madison Picka and Ella Hansen .

The Wildcats tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Annika Mielke struck, assisted by Mia Kelley and Sofia Grundhofer .

The Trojans took the lead late in the first period when Ella Hansen scored, assisted by Makayla Prochaska.

The Trojans increased the lead to 3-1 with another goal from Ella Hansen late into the first.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Trojans.

Mia Kelley tied the game 3-3 late in the third period, assisted by Annika Mielke and Ella Schluck . The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Nola Yochim scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next up:

The Trojans will travel to the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center. The Wildcats will face New Prague at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.