Nelson scores 2 in Hutchinson Tigers' win over Northern Lakes Lightning

The Hutchinson Tigers won against the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday.

The hosting Tigers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Adler Nelson .

Adler Nelson scored midway through the second period, assisted by Lily Docken and Brooke Hauan.

The Lightning made it 2-1 with a goal from Geselle McLaughlin.

Late, Addison Longie scored a goal, assisted by Erin White and Elle Schweim, making the score 3-1.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-1, after only 36 seconds into the third period when Elle Schweim found the back of the net, assisted by Addison Longie.

The Lightning narrowed the gap to 4-2 within the first minute of the third period when Rose Aldridge netted one, assisted by Rebekah Deemer and Isabella Lee.

Next up:

The Tigers play Mound Westonka/SWC away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Lightning will face Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.