Minnesota Girls
2023 Minnesota State High School League Girls Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL girls hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
February 03, 2023 01:57 PM
Minnesota Boys
Film+Forum event will showcase 'Hockeyland' documentary, offer talk on mental health
The film follows the boys' high school teams from Eveleth-Gilbert and Hermantown throughout the 2019-20 season, showing their lives on and off the rink.
February 01, 2023 01:35 PM
Minnesota Boys
42 and won: Breckenridge/Wahpeton boys hockey team earns first win in almost two years
The Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades hadn't previously won a game since Feb. 16, 2021. They broke their losing streak on Saturday in a 5-4 win over Becker/Big Lake
January 30, 2023 06:56 PM
