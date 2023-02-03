The Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades hadn't previously won a game since Feb. 16, 2021. They broke their losing streak on Saturday in a 5-4 win over Becker/Big Lake

The film follows the boys' high school teams from Eveleth-Gilbert and Hermantown throughout the 2019-20 season, showing their lives on and off the rink.

Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!

