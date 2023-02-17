ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Ms. Hockey semifinalist Ella Boerger has two state titles and over 200 points with Andover

The St. Thomas commit won state with the Huskies in 2020 and 2022 and has amassed over 200 points in four varsity seasons.

Andover vs Minnetonka_0589.jpg
Andover's Ella Boerger (15) is persistent and finally gets the puck past Minnetonka goalie Sophia Johnson (30) during the second period Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 16, 2023 06:54 PM

ANDOVER, Minn. — Ms. Hockey semifinalist Ella Boerger is a top-10 player in the state for a reason. The two-time captain has amassed over 200 points over four seasons with the Huskies and has two state titles to her name.

Becoming a hockey player seemed like destiny for Boerger, as the sport was something that she was very familiar with at an early age.

"We're kind of a hockey family, my dad's side of the family is really into hockey and my older brother played," said Boerger on her beginnings in the sport.

The 5-foot-7 forward has fond memories playing pond hockey in her backyard growing up with her brother, Brock, and his friends.

Boerger was born and raised in Sartell, Minnesota, but her family moved to Andover before she started high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

A close up of a hockey player wearing a white, tan, and black jersey with the words 'Andover' on the front.
Ella Boerger competes in the 2022 state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

As a 15-year-old freshman, Boerger made a solid impact on the Huskies team in her first varsity season, posting 14 points in the regular season and eight during playoffs.

"I've never met a team that was so committed to hockey," said Boerger on the Andover squad that she played on her ninth-grade year. "They did a great job of welcoming all the freshman and overall it was a really good experience."

The team then went on to win the Class AA state title in a 5-3 victory over Edina. "We just had a lot of heart," she added.

Boerger's career began to pick up the very next year for her sophomore season as she posted 57 points, which was over a two point-per-game average. She was third in total points on the team that season, with only Peyton Hemp and Gabrielle Krause above her. Both Hemp and Krause compete at the Division I level now for Minnesota and Minnesota Duluth, respectively.

As a sophomore, the Huskies were again a top team in Class AA. They made it all the way to the state championship game but fell in a close 2-1 heartbreaker match — against who else, Edina. The team previously had a perfect record before losing to the Hornets.

Hockey player pose for a picture before the ceremonial puck drop.
Minnesota Girls
Andover teams up with Sophie's Squad for 'Hockey Hits Back' mental health awareness night
Andover seniors Ella Boerger and Madison Brown talked with The Rink Live about their involvement with the game and what Sophie's Squad means to them.
January 08, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

The next year, Boerger became the team's leading scorer as a junior, posting a massive 74-point campaign over 30 games. This put her as a top-10 point-scorer in the state.

During that 2021-22 season, the 5-foot-7 forward went on to go a perfect 30-0 with Andover as they won the state title in a 5-4 victory over Minnetonka and finished up the year with no losses.

"Looking back, I have no idea how we did that," said Boerger. "We had all those freshman coming in and most of our D-core were underclassmen. I can't wrap my head around how we did that, it's still so surreal."

ADVERTISEMENT

After winning her second state title, Boerger was named the Team MVP as the squad's leading scorer and captain.

Also during her junior campaign, Boerger also committed to play Division I hockey at the University of St. Thomas. She will be plenty familiar with her teammates in the future, as three other Huskies, Madison Brown , Cailin Mumm , and Nora Sauer , are all UST commits.

Arches Recruits.JPG
WCHA
'Getting to know you' stage starts early for incoming St. Thomas women's recruiting class
Nine women's hockey players who have committed to St. Thomas for the 2023-24 season and beyond recently met on campus to get to know each other, eight months before their adventure in purple begins.
December 20, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

"What led me to St. Thomas was the coaching staff; they're unbelievable and awesome coaches and people," said the skater on her commitment. "The campus is beautiful and I just fell in love with the school as soon as I visited."

St. Thomas also has commitments from two other Ms. Hockey semifinalists in Rylee Bartz (Warroad) and Ellah Hause (Hill-Murray).

Fast-forward to today and Boerger is on another tear with Andover as they are a top-three team in the state, preparing for what they hope is another championship run.

The 18-year-old currently leads the team in points with 67 over 25 games so far this season. She has 38 goals, which is 17 more than the next closest player on her team.

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF
high school girls play hockey
Minnesota Girls
Rosemount headed to state for the second time ever, Proctor/Hermantown also wins its section
The Irish and the Mirage are the second and third teams officially headed to the state tournament in 2023 after Luverne won the Section 3A title game on Tuesday.
February 16, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
WCHA
WCHA Notebook: Ohio State steals first place in the conference away from Minnesota
February 15, 2023 04:44 PM
Minnesota Girls
Luverne punches ticket to state, River Lakes upsets Willmar in section tournament action
February 15, 2023 09:53 AM
Minnesota Boys
Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek award speculation, predictions
February 14, 2023 04:01 PM

Boerger surpassed the 200-career point milestone in January and now has 220 and counting. She is second in all-time points for Andover, just six behind former teammate Peyton Hemp. She has 106 career goals which is the most ever for the program and is third all-time in career assists (106).

The 18-year-old has only lost a mind-blowing six games in her high school career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the Andover forward was named a Ms. Hockey semifinalist. Along with the announcement of the top-10 on the State of Hockey website, Andover head coach Melissa Volk described Boerger as being a mix between both a power forward and also a skater who has finesse that can play well in her own end.

022522.S.FF.Ghky.Bartz
Minnesota Girls
Two pairs of teammates among 10 Ms. Hockey semifinalists
Ten players have been selected as semifinalists for the prestigious Ms. Hockey award. Find out who was named to the list.
February 10, 2023 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Boerger says that it felt great to be named to the prestigious list, but that she's trying not to pay too much attention to the buzz around the award so that she can stay focused on performing in the playoffs with her team. She's trying to take things game by game and to get back to the state final to win another title.

The Huskies are currently 24-3 and are playing in the section title game on Feb. 16 against Grand Rapids-Greenway. Boerger posted a massive 10-point night in the section quarterfinal against Northern Tier recently, scoring six goals and four assists.

You can expect the Huskies to make a big push to get back to the state tournament again in 2022-23 and for Boerger to try and win her third state title.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
021723.S.FF.Moorhead.Roseau.GHKY
Minnesota Girls
Moorhead girls advance to state tournament for first time since 2006 with win over Roseau
Kate Kosobud scored the game-winner at the 7:26 mark of the third period as the Spuds claimed the Section 8AA championship
February 16, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
Andover vs Minnetonka_0013.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!
February 16, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
021223.CARSTENSEN.jpg
Minnesota Girls
New generation of Dodge County players to get shot at a section title game
The Dodge County girls hockey team will play in a section title game this week for the fourth time in 10 years. This year's Wildcats are determined to be the first Dodge County team to win one.
February 15, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
A hockey player wearing a red and white jersey skates in a game.
Minnesota Girls
Luverne's Kamryn Van Batavia could become Minnesota's all-time leading scorer
The Luverne senior currently sits at third place in all-time points scored in Minnesota girls hockey history. The Minnesota State commit currently leads the entire state in goals scored in 2022-23.
February 13, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf