Ms. Hockey finalist Lauren O'Hara caps off high school career with state tournament appearance

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. — Ms. Hockey finalist Lauren O'Hara has netted over 160 career points during her five varsity seasons for Centennial/Spring Lake Park and finished up her senior year by making a state tournament appearance with the Cougars.

The senior captain originally made it to the state tournament back in 2021 for the programs first ever appearance, but the whole team was unable to play due to a positive COVID-19 test result that made Centennial/Spring Lake Park forfeit their quarterfinal game against Edina.

Now in 2023, the Cougars battled back to the state tournament by wining their section final match against first-seeded Maple Grove. It was a narrow 2-1 victory that was won in the final 90 seconds of regulation.

"It was unbelievable, words can't really describe it. Getting that last goal was huge for us and very exciting," said O'Hara. "After we got kicked out of the state tournament two years ago we just kept trying to climb that mountain back there, so it was very exciting to win that section game against Maple Grove."

The senior forward has been a huge part of establishing the culture for the Cougars team the past couple of years and because of her successes, O'Hara was named a Ms. Hockey top-five finalist.

"Lauren has helped build a legacy at Centennial that will last many years," said head coach Sean Molin on the Ms. Hockey website.

"She was instrumental as a leader in changing the culture into a positive, winning one. She is adored by her teammates, and she is always the hardest worker on the ice. She stayed home, didn't join one of the super teams, and was still able to achieve her goals. She is a perfect example of what a top girls hockey player in Minnesota should be."

O'Hara grew up in a hockey family where she became familiar with the sport at a young age. Her father played for Tartan back in the day and she has two older brothers that also played. The senior has fond memories of watching her brothers play on the outdoor rink growing up and knowing that she wanted to be out there someday too.

The forward showed a lot of skill at an early age and was called up to the Centennial varsity squad as an eighth grader.

"It was definitely a challenge to begin with, a little overwhelming with all the older girls, but I think I adjusted pretty well," said O'Hara, who appeared in 28 games that season and even tacked on three goals. "I was just trying to take after those older girls who were role models to me at the time."

O'Hara started to explode with more and more points as each year went on and eventually NCAA programs started to take notice.

"It was a pretty long process [being recruited], it took me a while," said the Cougar captain. "I did a lot of stuff out East and did some camps here [in Minnesota] ... Towards the end I knew that I wanted to be close to home and play in the WCHA, which narrowed it down, and I ended up landing on the Gophers."

It helped too that the University of Minnesota is just metro commute from the O'Hara household in Blaine. The Centennial/Spring Lake Park skater will join four other Minnesotan seniors headed to the 'U' in the fall; Isa Goettl (Andover), Elly Klepinger (Minnetonka), Josie Hemp (Minnetonka), and Ava Lindsay (Minnetonka).

The 5-foot-11 forward eclipsed the 100-point milestone in her junior season and led her team in total points that year with 51.

"I just kept getting more confident [over the years], the coaches had more confidence in me, I was working hard year round. Shooting, training, speed, strength, and all that stuff," said O'Hara on how she managed to get better and better each season.

Five finalists for Ms. Hockey have been named.

Now at the tail end of her senior year, O'Hara has a team-high of 57 points over 29 games, including both the most goals (36) and assists (21) on the Cougar roster. The two-time captain was announced as a Ms. Hockey finalist in late-February for her successes in the sport over the past five seasons.

"It was pretty exciting when I got it [the top-five announcement] and obviously I'm very grateful for the opportunity," said the forward on her nomination for the prestigious title. "There's a ton of great players in Minnesota so to be recognized with that is super cool."

Centennial/Spring Lake Park recently lost their quarterfinal game at the state tournament in a narrow 3-2 loss to No. 1 Minnetonka, but the Cougars are determined to now compete for the consolation title over the weekend.

The 2023 Ms. Hockey award winner will be announced midday on Sunday, Feb. 26.