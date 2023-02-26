Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Andover's Ella Boerger captures Ms. Hockey honors

Boerger netted 231 points over her four varsity seasons with the Huskies and earned two state titles during her time there. The two-time captain will play at St. Thomas in the fall.

Rosemount vs Andover_0411.jpg
Andover forward Ella Boerger (15) celebrates her goal against Rosemount in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 26, 2023 03:16 PM

ST. PAUL — A two-time captain who amassed 231 points over her four varsity seasons and helped capture two state titles, Andover's Ella Boerger was named Ms. Hockey 2023 in Minnesota.

Andover finished in second-place at state the two other seasons that Boerger was on the team.

The senior helped propel Andover to a perfect record with no losses last year in 2022 and was the leading scorer in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. Boerger will compete at the Division I level for the University of St. Thomas in the fall.

Read our previous feature on Boerger below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andover vs Minnetonka_0589.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Ms. Hockey semifinalist Ella Boerger has two state titles and over 200 points with Andover
The St. Thomas commit won state with the Huskies in 2020 and 2022 and has amassed over 200 points in four varsity seasons.
February 16, 2023 06:54 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
Lakeville North vs Edina_1133.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Uma Corniea wins 2023 Senior Goalie of the Year Award
The Edina goaltender won three state titles over her six varsity seasons. She never finished worse than third place in the state of Minnesota over her entire high school career.
February 26, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Andover vs Gentry Academy_1180.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Alexa Hanrahan's first career hat trick leads Gentry Academy to Class AA state title
The streaking Stars beat every team ranked above them on their path to a first girls state championship.
February 25, 2023 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Orono vs Warroad_1317.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Put Warroad on repeat as Warriors win Class A championship once again
The Warriors earn a 3-1 victory over third-seeded Orono to bring the girls program its fourth state title
February 25, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0943.jpg
Minnesota Girls
State Tourney Notebook Day 3: Andover's depth, connections in Hockeytown, pep bands and more
Take a deeper look at what happened during Friday's semifinals and get a feel for some of the team's headed to the title match.
February 25, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf