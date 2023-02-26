Andover's Ella Boerger captures Ms. Hockey honors

ST. PAUL — A two-time captain who amassed 231 points over her four varsity seasons and helped capture two state titles, Andover's Ella Boerger was named Ms. Hockey 2023 in Minnesota.

Andover finished in second-place at state the two other seasons that Boerger was on the team.

Congratulations to 2023 Ms. Hockey winner Ella Boerger of Andover and Senior Goalie of the Year winner Uma Corniea of Edina. pic.twitter.com/c1MBO4lqNE — Let's Play Hockey (@LetsPlay_Hockey) February 26, 2023

The senior helped propel Andover to a perfect record with no losses last year in 2022 and was the leading scorer in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. Boerger will compete at the Division I level for the University of St. Thomas in the fall.

Read our previous feature on Boerger below.